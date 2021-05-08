Scott County becomes Home Base Iowa community

As part of the partnership, veterans who move to and purchase a home in Scott County are eligible for up to $8,250 in relocation incentives.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Scott County announced Thursday it is now designated as a Home Base Iowa community, joining more than 100 other Iowa communities in the statewide network.

Home Base Iowa helps connect veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses with career opportunities or higher education.

"It's used to help employers find top talent in the build their workforce, but it also makes it easier for veterans and their families to build those strong local and statewide networks," said HBI Program Manager Jathan Chicoine. "Veterans themselves, along with spouses, can go there and create accounts, a profile and our HBI processor will reach out to them to determine their needs and to help get them connected with career opportunities."

"It's all about how do we find ways to grow our economy and grow our population, while reinforcing the fact that we're a military friendly community," said Paul Rumler, CEO of Quad Cities Chamber.

As part of the partnership, veterans who move to and purchase a home in Scott County are eligible for up to $8,250 in relocation incentives. The Scott County Board of Supervisors and Davenport City Council have each invested $25,000 to fund the incentives.

"Being able to find incentives to attract and welcome people to our region is really important," Rumler said. "Especially to fill the workforce pipeline that we hear is desperately needed among our region's employers."

"They are a special breed, a special kind of people, and by this recognition is another way... to recognize them and say, 'You are welcome into this community. We are going to do everything we can to support you,'" said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. "And now we're putting some money into it."

Incentives include:

$1,500 closing costs reimbursement from Scott County: This is available to qualifying veterans living outside the county who purchase a house in the county.

$1,500 closing costs reimbursement from Davenport: This is available to qualifying veterans living outside the city who purchase a home in Davenport.

Interview expenses reimbursement: Scott County will reimburse qualifying veterans who live outside the country up to $250, up to two times, for hotel and meal costs they may incur while interviewing for a job with an employer in Scott County.

These benefits are in addition to a $5,000 tax credit available from the State of Iowa, which is available at the time of closing to qualifying veterans who live outside of Scott County and purchase a house in the county. In order to be approved, the veteran must work with a Scott County lending institution affiliated with the Iowa Finance Authority.

Matson spent 20 years in the army and said he wishes this program was available to him when he left the army.

"When you're deciding to get out of the military, whether you retire or just you put in your time, you want to move somewhere, a place that recognizes veterans and their families and gives incentives, money to that transition process to help you settle, get a place to live, get your kids taken care of," he said. "Because there's a lot of stress when you do that."

When Matson was in the military, he moved around a lot and said his son grew up in ten different houses. He hopes bringing this program to Scott County will help ease that stress of finding a forever home, and that veterans pick Davenport as that place.

John Deere is one of the companies that will join the partnership.

"At John Deere we're passionate about giving back to those who have served our country to include veterans and their spouses," said David Ottawianelli, Director of Strategic Workforce Projects at John Deere. "We're excited to see Scott County, Iowa become a designated Home Base Iowa community, as it will play a key role in attracting new talent to our region will make a big difference for those veterans that are coming here."