Scott County Emergency Management warning of potential storm related scams

SCOTT COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — Scott County Emergency Management is warning the community of potential scams after last Monday's derecho storm.

The agency says fraud is common after widespread natural disasters and that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) does not charge for services or endorse businesses, products or services.

FEMA inspectors will also never require banking or financial information. They do not recommend repairs and aim to just verify damage.

In a statement, Scott County reminded the community to avoid scams by asking to someone's official badge or ID if they claim to be a federal employee.

The statement also said to be cautions of fraudulent building contractors and to confirm they are registered in Iowa before paying or signing a contract.