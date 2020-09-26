Scott County Democrats team up to collect diapers for donation

They're accepting donations all day Saturday for Hiney Heroes.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Scott County Democrats are joining together Saturday to collect diaper donations for Hiney Heroes.

The donation drive is happening Saturday, Sept. 26 until 6 p.m. at the Steelworkers Union Hall on Devils Glen Road in Bettendorf.

Hiney Heroes collects diapers along with feminine care products to give to families in need.

The Scott County Democrats say it's important to come together for important causes. People from several caucuses, including the women's caucus and veterans caucus, organizers the drive.

"Diaper need is often an unseen need in the community," says Deb Zupke, chair of the Scott County Democrats Women's Caucus. "Diapers are expensive, and feminine hygiene care products are something that a lot of people don't think about the cost of and the need for. People need this stuff more than ever. So if we can help in this small way, it'll make a difference.