Scott County Democratic, Republican parties expect recount after close race for Iowa's Second Congressional District

Republican candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks is winning by just under 300 votes against Rita Hart.

Election Day may have passed, but some races' results are still underway. The race for Iowa's Second Congressional District Seat is still up the air. Democratic candidate Rita Hart and Republican candidate Mariannette Miller-Meeks are still vying for the seat that retiring Congressman Dave Lobesack held onto for more than ten years.

"I'm not too surprised that they don't have the results," Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman says. "We have a lot of close races to watch. There's a small trickle of ballots and the little nuances that come up on Election Day. It's really close in a lot of races and I anticipate recounts."

It's still too close to call and Gayman says the district has always been tough to secure in the past.

(Congressman Lobesack) was a great moderate when he served. He was able to bridge the gap," she says. "It's a change for us, but I think we're going to keep working and make sure every vote is counted."

Scott County Republican Chair Dave Millage says he's confident Miller-Meeks will win the ticket.

"It's pick up for Iowa and nationally," Miller-Meeks says. "No one worked harder than Mariannette Miller-Meeks than campaigning for that seat. If she's the winner, and I think she will be, I think she'll be a great representative."