Scott County auditor reminding residents of absentee ballot schedule

The auditor's office said Tuesday will be the first day to submit requests for absentee ballots for the primary election scheduled on June 7.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Election season will be here before you know it— and the Scott County auditor is reminding residents of new deadlines for requesting and submitting absentee ballots ahead of the June 7 primary election.

Auditor Kerri Tompkins reminded residents about the deadlines Monday.

Tuesday, March 29, will be the first day to submit requests for absentee ballots, per Iowa law allowing county auditors to accept absentee ballot requests no more than 70 days before an election.

The first day to submit an absentee ballot for the primary election is May 18, and the last day to request one by mail is May 23. After the mail request deadline, people can vote at the auditor's office located at 600 West 6th Street in Davenport.

The deadline to receive absentee ballots is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the primary election day, June 7. The auditor's office said post marks on the day before the election are no longer valid to count an absentee ballot received after election day.