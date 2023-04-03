Scott Co. lawmakers listen to resident concerns at Farm Bureau's Legislative Forum

Lawmakers and residents attended the Farm Bureau's Legislative Forum at North Scott High School to discuss concerns the rural residents have.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — On Saturday, March 4, 11 Iowa General Assembly members representing Scott County met with dozens of community members at North Scott High School in Eldridge for a Scott County Farm Bureau's Legislative Forum.

"We want to have an open forum for people that live outside of Davenport, outside the city limits," Scott County Farm Bureau Vice President Joan Maxwell told News 8's Collin Riviello. "Outside of Davenport, Bettendorf [and] Pleasant Valley, it's different. We have different needs."

Residents asked questions about a variety of TOPICS, like property and sales taxes, school funding and renewable energy.

For 63-year-old Julie Schocker, it was her first time attending a Farm Bureau Legislative Forum despite living in Scott County for almost half a century.

"I hope that they do more in the future," Schocker said. "I think this was this was excellent." She says she's concerned about a CO2 pipeline that is being built in Iowa and is expected to run right through her farm.

"It is something that is directly affecting my husband and our farm and we wanted to make sure that we knew that the legislature heard and understood our concern," Schockley said.

And not soon after the topic was addressed, other community members in the audience began writing down their own questions for the legislators to discuss.

"I was very pleased at the amount of interest and the variety of questions that came out during this," Maxwell said.