School supplies giveaway event happening Saturday in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — School starts in a matter of weeks which means it's time to start stocking up on school supplies.

MolinaCares Accord in collaboration with the Molina Healthcare of Illinois partnered with Familia Dental for a drive-thru back-to-school supplies distribution event. It's taking place Saturday, July 24th, 2021.

The first 200 attendees will receive a free backpack with supplies.