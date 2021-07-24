School supplies giveaway event happening Saturday in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. — School starts in a matter of weeks which means it's time to start stocking up on school supplies.
MolinaCares Accord in collaboration with the Molina Healthcare of Illinois partnered with Familia Dental for a drive-thru back-to-school supplies distribution event. It's taking place Saturday, July 24th, 2021.
The first 200 attendees will receive a free backpack with supplies.
It's taking place at Familia Dental at 1102 4th Avenue Moline, Illinois 61265. It's happening from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm.