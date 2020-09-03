School bus crashes into East Moline backyard off Morton Drive

An East Moline school bus crashed Monday morning, March 9.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A school bus was involved in a crash in East Moline on Monday morning, March 9.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 2600 block of Morton Drive. The bus appeared to have crashed through a fence in the backyard of a home.

There were no children on board, according to the East Moline Police Department.

A red vehicle with a smashed front end was also involved at the scene, several yards behind the bus. It was not yet clear how the incident happened.