School bus crashes into East Moline backyard off Morton Drive

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A school bus was involved in a crash in East Moline on Monday morning, March 9.
The crash happened around 7 a.m. in the 2600 block of Morton Drive. The bus appeared to have crashed through a fence in the backyard of a home.
There were no children on board, according to the East Moline Police Department.
A red vehicle with a smashed front end was also involved at the scene, several yards behind the bus. It was not yet clear how the incident happened.
Police said the driver of the red vehicle was injured and was taken to the hospital.