Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce scholarship applications now available

STERLING, Ill. — The Sauk Valley Chamber of Commerce has opened its 2023-24 school year applications, according to a Jan. 17 news release.

The SVACC offers multiple scholarships for students pursuing a variety of areas of study.

"The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is dedicated to supporting students of the Sauk Valley and their career and academic goals by offering a variety of resources, including scholarships. We encourage our local students to apply for this exciting opportunity and look forward to reviewing the applications," shared SVACC Board President Jon Mandrell.

Applications are being accepted for the following scholarships.

Business/Human Relations: The Charles Farnham Scholarship. Dedicated to an individual who's been highly active with the SVACC.

Mr. Farnham’s professional background and employment focus was on industrial relations at Northwestern Steel and Wire where he was a Vice-President. The Farnham application is a one-year, $1000.00 scholarship. Applicants for this scholarship must attend Sterling High School, Rock Falls High School, or Newman Central Catholic High School. Two scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $1,000.00 each.

Agriculture/Ag Related Pathways: The Agribusiness Committee Ag Scholarship. Available for any student attending high school in the Whiteside Area Career Center Service Area and pursuing a career pathway in the field of agriculture.

The Agri-Business Committee will award several scholarships in the following categories:

A minimum of $1,500.00 in scholarships to students attending an accredited 4-year college or university. This application is for a one-year scholarship.

A minimum of $750.00 in scholarships to students attending Sauk Valley Community College. This application is for a one-year scholarship.

A minimum of $750.00 in scholarships to students who attended an accredited community college or 2-year college. This application is for a one-year scholarship.

Manufacturing Pathway: The SVACC Manufacturing Scholarship. Open to students who are current seniors in a Whiteside Area Career Center high school, current students at Sauk Valley Community College or Morrison Institute of Technology, or current residents of the Sauk Valley area who will be attending SVCC or MIT and pursuing a career in a manufacturing related field. This application is for a one-year, $500.00 scholarship. Several scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500.00 each.

Hispanic Business Leaders Scholarship. This application is for a one-year, $1000.00 scholarship. Applicants for this scholarship must reside in the Sauk Valley Area. Applicants must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as full-time undergraduate students, in an accredited four-year or two-year institution in the U.S. or U.S. territories. At least one parent must be of Hispanic ancestry.

Scholarship applications are available at the chamber's website or at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 211 Locust Street, Sterling. For more information on the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, its members, or for a schedule of events, please visit the chamber's website or call 815-625-2400.