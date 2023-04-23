SAU students fighting against childhood cancer with 12th annual Dance Marathon

More than 250 dancers stayed on their feet for up to 13 hours to raise funds for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

DAVENPORT, Iowa — St. Ambrose University students hosted the school's 12th annual Dance Marathon on Saturday April 22, hoping to raise thousands of dollars in the fight to end childhood cancer.

More than 250 dancers gathered at the school's Wellness and Recreation Center for the event with money raised going to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

"It's a very, very important thing to fundraise for," St. Ambrose University Dance Marathon Co-Executive Director Maddi Stark told News 8's Collin Riviello. "So there are enough funds to get the treatments and get the research that's necessary to save these kids lives."

The World Health Organization says last year 280,000 children were diagnosed with cancer. Which is why St. Ambrose University students like Seth Crawley volunteer to try and raise awareness about it.

"The dance marathon is something bigger than you," Crawley said. "It's hard to understand the impact one person can have."