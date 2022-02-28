2 suffer gunshot wounds after Brady Street shooting

The shooting that injured two happened at about 11 p.m. Saturday in Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A shooting Saturday night on Brady Street in Davenport left two people injured, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 11 p.m. Saturday on the 2900 block of Brady Street, where they found a 28-year-old man who had been hit by gunfire, according to a news release from police. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old man involved with the incident was later taken to the hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the release.