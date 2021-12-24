SANTA TRACKER: We're following Santa's journey

Follow along as Santa delivers presents around the world.

MOLINE, Ill — Santa Claus is already hard at work delivering presents to good little children around the world.

NORAD, the U.S. military agency that defends the skies above North America, is continuing its tradition of tracking Santa Claus' Christmas Eve journey.

NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, allows people to follow Santa's global travels through its noradsanta.org website, social media channels and mobile app.

It also has hundreds of volunteers who field phone calls from children who want to know Santa's location and delivery schedule.

NORAD Tracks Santa, based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, says it uses its satellites to detect heat from Rudolph the reindeer's nose to determine Santa's sleigh's location and let callers know when they need to get to bed.