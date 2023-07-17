Iowa DCI searching for Walcott woman who was last seen in March

Sandra Rubenstein went missing from Walcott on March 14. Authorities are asking for help locating her.

WALCOTT, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is asking the public to help it locate a woman who went missing from Walcott four months ago.

Sandra Rubenstein, 57, was last seen and heard from in the Walcott area on March 14. She's described as standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing between 140-160 pounds. The description of her clothing was unknown at the time of her disappearance.

Those with any information about Rubenstein's current location are asked to contact the Iowa Missing Person Clearinghouse via email.

