Salvation Army begins this year's red kettle campaign with a goal of $650,000

The kettles will be at 40 locations throughout the QC this year.

The Salvation Army announced on November 6, that they hope to raise $650,000 from the red kettles in the Quad Cities.

Officials say despite the pandemic, the Salvation Army will still man the kettles and is looking for volunteers.

This year you can also donate using Apple pay or Google pay. You'll also see QR codes at the kettles to scan and donate to virtual kettles.

These new ways to donate are in response to the pandemic, which the Salvation Army says created even more need this year.