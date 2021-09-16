Salvation Army starts giving season 100 days before Christmas

Opportunities to give back to the Quad Cities community from now until Christmas are available with The Salvation Army.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — With the countdown to Christmas set at 100 days from Thursday, the Salvation Army is preparing to give back to those in need throughout the Quad Cities.

The Salvation Army released the following statement, reaching out to the public for assistance with expected hardships this holiday season.

"The Salvation Army is digging in for another challenging season of need and is calling on the public to help individuals and families overcome the threat of eviction amid the upcoming Holiday season, as thousands of people continue to struggle with the impacts of pandemic poverty."

The organization said the resurgence of the coronavirus adds to the difficulties some already face during the holidays.

The Salvation Army of the Quad Cities said it has provided numerous meals and food boxes, about 25,000 nights of shelter and $820,000 in homeless prevention assistance since the beginning of the pandemic.

People looking to give back to the community can do so with the following options:

Donate digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo at any red kettle across the country.

Donate cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, for the first year ever.

Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa donate to The Salvation Army," then specifying the amount.

Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555.

Provide new toys and clothing through The Salvation Army Angel Tree for local children of families in need.