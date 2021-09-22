Safer Foundation Fundraiser helps to curb youth violence by 'meeting people where they are'

Local mayors were a part of the meal packing event which raised money for Safer Foundation programs.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Safer Foundation is hosting their annual Safer Sacks fundraiser. The fundraiser not only nourishes the body, but also nourishes a health, and productive society.

Mayors and City officials from Moline, East Moline, Rock Island, Bettendorf and Davenport met at Safer Foundation in Davenport Wednesday to pack meals for the Safer Sacks fundraiser.

Money raised from the fundraiser goes back to fund programs that give second chances for those in the community that may have gone through the justice system, or may face barriers that prevent them from being a successful, productive member of society.

"It's really wonderful to see commitment. A broad commitment to the youth of our community in particular," Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati said. "We have a responsibility to each other to make sure we live the best lives possible as a community and as individuals."

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher says, "whether that's a juvenile that's spent some time away from family or maybe someone who has spent time in incarceration as an adult, these are people who could be productive members of society."

Safer Foundation started as a way to help justice impacted people with their journey to find employment.

The organization says they learned they needed to offer other services. they now help with housing, transportation, education, benefits, certain health needs, and more.

Many of the people that are served by Safer Foundation are area youth.

"A lot of them lack family support, or maybe school hasn't been real successful for them," Safer Foundation Director Sue Davison said.

Sue added getting youth help starts with connecting with them.

"Young people respond to people that are genuine," she said. "They respond with people that establish relationships with them and that really care about them."

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson explains that we all make mistakes, but that doesn't mean we don't deserve the chance to learn from them.

"So many kids, myself included when I was a little tike, make mistakes right? So the key is getting them in position to learn from those mistakes," Matson said.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms agreed, "Give people a second chance, especially the youth. We all make mistakes, especially when we are young so let's work with that."

East Moline Mayor, Reggie Freeman says part of the way we can learn from our mistakes is by meeting a person where they are, and offering credit when a person tries to do the right thing.

Mayor Freeman drew parallels with his experience packing meals Thursday with students part of the Safer Foundation programs.

"I didn't look at them as students. I looked at them as people trying to get their life together and reaching out for the right direction," Freeman said.

According to Safer Foundation, people who have been in prison once are 52% likely to return. For those who have taken park in Safer Foundations' services, less than 22% of people return.

In July of 2021, Safer Foundation received a $3.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to help ensure that young adults transitioning from the criminal justice system are prepared to meet the needs of their local workforce.

Safer Foundation partnered with Black Hawk College and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges to build a program. The grant is expected to provide 350 people ages 18-24 with education, training and employment opportunities.