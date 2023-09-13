Knox County State's Attorney hosting SAFE-T Act training before cash bail ends Sept. 18 in Illinois

On Monday, Sept. 18, cash bail will be eliminated in Illinois.

KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — Editor's Note: The video attached originally aired July 18, 2023, when the SAFE-T Act was ruled constitutional by the Illinois Supreme Court.

It comes after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled in July that the SAFE-T Act's provision on cash bail did not violate the state's constitution. The halt on the law will be lifted next week, which will make a significant change in the criminal process.

Instead of paying a specific dollar amount for bail, whether a defendant will be detained will now be based on what risk they might pose to public safety. Those in favor of the law say eliminating cash bail is long overdue while opponents are more weary of the change.

The Knox County State's Attorney is hosting an online community SAFE-T Act training on Sept. 14 to "increase community awareness" about the new law, according to a press release. Pre-registration is required for the Zoom session.

The training starts at 5 p.m. and will last roughly an hour, according to the release from State's Attorney Jeremy Karlin.

Those interested in attending can do so by clicking here.