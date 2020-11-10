Rust Belt hosts one of its first outdoor concerts since COVID-19 pandemic began

The concert was headlined by Joe Nichols. Jay Allen was a part of the opening acts before Nichols's performance.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Along the banks of the Mississippi River in East Moline, country music echoes through Murphy Park on Saturday night.

The concert was headlined by Joe Nichols. Jay Allen was a part of the opening acts before Nichols's performance. And because of COVID-19, it has been a while since his last gig.

"This is our first full band gig since March I think since March 7th," Allen said.

Saturday's concert was an opportunity that looked different than other concerts at which Allen had performed.

"All these pods and like squares on the ground, it’s really weird but you know it’s necessary," Allen said.

The pods helped provide the social distancing for the concert. One group was allowed in each square. That setup for audience members was new for concert organizer Kyle Peters, too.

"Yeah, I never thought I was going to have to spray paint, you know, boxes on the ground and put capacities in certain space," Peters said.

And rather than thinking up a new way to social distance, Peters and his team adapted existing guidelines for the restaurant industry so the show could go on.

"The best way is to think about an outdoor restaurant. Each pod is like a table," Peters said.

That was good news for Allen, who struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic when the music industry shut down.