Farming accident takes the life of well-known cattle farmer

Jim Bloomberg was a co-owner of Bloomberg Cattle and had served as president of the Abingdon School Board for 16 years.

BERWICK, Ill. — A rural Warren County, Illinois farmer was killed when a chemical truck he was working on rolled over him on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Jim Bloomberg, age 66, was working on a chemical truck on his farm when it rolled over him. According to Warren County Coroner Al McGuire, Bloomberg died from blunt force trauma.

He was at work on the family farm of Bloomberg Cattle, which he co-owned with his family in rural Berwick, Illinois.

According to his obituary on Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors website, Bloomberg was a member of the Illinois Simmental Board and member of the Illinois Beef Expo committee. He was a well-known cattle judge in the area.

Bloomberg was the past president of the Abingdon School Board, District 217, for 16 years before their merger into the Abingdon-Avon School District.