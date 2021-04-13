Route 6 bridge repairs to begin April 19 near Colona

IDOT announced that the Route 6 bridge over the BNSF Railroad and Briar Bluff Road will be beginning on April 19.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will be beginning repairs to a Route 6 bridge will be beginning Monday, April 19.

The bridge carries the road over the BNSF Railroad and Briar Bluff Road in an area 2 miles west of Interstate 80 near Colona, IL.

The $853,036 project, part of Governor Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois plan, will replace bridge expansion joints and install a concrete deck overlay.

For the duration of the project, access to Briar Bluff Road via Route 6 will be blocked off. One lane of traffic in the area will be open and run using a barrier wall and traffic signals.