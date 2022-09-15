Rosecrance's new Moline location holds grand opening, will offer mental health and substance abuse treatment

The behavioral health provider celebrated their expanded Quad Cities reach with an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning.

MOLINE, Ill. — Rosecrance now has two locations in the Quad Cities. The behavioral health provider held a ceremony on Thursday Sept. 15 to celebrate the opening of their new Moline outpatient location, according to a press release from the non-profit organization.

The new location at 4900 38th Avenue, Moline will work together with the existing Davenport site to provide mental health and substance abuse treatment and support for individuals of all ages. Both facilities are open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Rosecrance outpatient services "provide strength-based programs, counseling, and other assistance for adolescents and adults who seek therapy and support in their recovery journey for substance use and mental health disorders," according to their official website. Both group and individual treatment options are available.

According to the release, Rosecrance is a national leader in mental health and addiction treatment. The non-profit organization provides residential and outpatient services and recovery living settings in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa.

Rosecrance serves over 50,000 individuals at more than 60 locations, with a mission "to provide help, hope and lasting recovery" to children, youth, adults and families. The organization was founded in 1916.

For more information visit their website or call them at (815) 391-1000.