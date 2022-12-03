70-year-old man dead after rollover crash in Bettendorf

In the late afternoon on Saturday, a 70-year-old driver struck a signpost and then another car before rolling over and throwing him from the vehicle.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A Bettendorf senior was pronounced dead after a rollover crash with multiple impacts in Bettendorf on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Bettendorf Police Department, at about 4:30 p.m. on March 12, authorities were alerted to a two-vehicle crash on 18th Street between the intersections of Lincoln Road and Parkway Drive.

Investigation found that a truck was traveling north on 18th Street when its driver lost control of the vehicle; driving off the road and striking a signpost.

The car then got back on the road and drove into the opposite lane, going on to collide head-on with a SUV. The truck began to roll over and the driver was ejected.

The truck's driver, a 70-year-old man from Bettendorf, suffered fatal injuries and died. The SUV's driver, a 66-year-old Bettendorf woman was sent to the hospital for evaluation and later released.