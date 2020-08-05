City of Rock Island discourages boating on one area of the Rock River temporarily

The recommendation will be retracted once the river's water level receedes.

Rock River boaters are recommended to avoid a certain area of the river until water levels recede.

The City of Rock Island issued the recommendation for the area of the river west of Ben Williamson Park due to continued high river levels

The city says this this area is dangerous due strong currents, high levels, and the low visibility of the Steel Dam due to the absence of boat barrier buoys.

National Weather Service data says that the Rock River currently has a level of about 10.2 feet in the Quad City area. Rock Island says that the recommendation will be lifted once the river drops below 9.5 feet and the city is able to reinstall the boat barrier buoys.