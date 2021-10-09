Rock Island suspends pursuit of water and utilities sale

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Officials with the City of Rock Island have decided to stop pursuing the potential sale of the city's water and utilities.

For 18 months city officials looked into privatizing Rock Island's water and utilities, seeking information on whether this would be beneficial in the long run.

City Manager Randy Tweet confirmed on Friday, September 10 that the Rock Island City Council agreed to suspend the investigation. He said the decision came after the council looked over all the available information about a potential sale and considered other major projects the city is facing.