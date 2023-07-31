Rock Island suspicious death involves 10-year-old boy

The mother, Sushi M. Staples, has been arrested on charges including concealment of a death and failure to report the death of a child.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are investigating a suspicious death of a 10-year-old boy, according to a release from the department and information from the Rock Island County coroner.

On Wednesday, July 26, around 9:30 a.m., Rock Island Police began an investigation into a suspicious death in the 1700 block of 20 1/2 Avenue.

Rock Island County coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed the victim was identified as Zion Staples, a 10-year-old boy, of Rock Island.

An autopsy was performed Friday, July 28, in Rockford. According to Gustafson, the preliminary results showed the death was "considered suspicious and not natural."

On Wednesday evening, Sushi M. Staples, 37, was taken into custody and charged with concealment of a death, obstruction of justice, and failure to report the death of a child.

Staples appeared in court on Friday, where bond was set at $500,000 (10%). A preliminary hearing has been set for August 15.

The coroner said that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time. Rock Island Police Department also declined further comment.