Rock Island student's art to be displayed in U.S. Capitol

“Black Pride” by Riley Jones is on the way to the U.S. Capitol building after winning the public vote in 2021's Congressional Art Competition for IL District 17.

Riley Jones's piece, titled "Black Pride" was chosen as the winner and also claimed victory in the public vote, District 17 Rep. Cheri Bustos announced on Wednesday, May 12

The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school art contest held by the U.S. House of Representatives, in which one submission from every House district is selected for display in the U.S. Capitol Building's Cannon Tunnel.