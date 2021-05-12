Rock Island student's art to be displayed in U.S. Capitol

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Rock Island High School student's art is on the way to the Washington D.C. after winning the Congressional Art Competition in Illinois's 17th Congressional District.
Riley Jones's piece, titled "Black Pride" was chosen as the winner and also claimed victory in the public vote, District 17 Rep. Cheri Bustos announced on Wednesday, May 12
The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school art contest held by the U.S. House of Representatives, in which one submission from every House district is selected for display in the U.S. Capitol Building's Cannon Tunnel.
In addition is the display, Jones is also receiving two plane tickets to visit D.C. and see her artwork there in person.