Police: Man, 12-year-old injured in Rock Island shooting on Wednesday

It wasn't immediately clear that the victims were injured in the same incident, which took place in the 1200 block of 14 1/2 Street.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One adult and one juvenile were injured in an afternoon shooting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, according to a press release from the Rock Island Police Department.

Around 4:05 p.m., Rock Island police received a call of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of 14 1/2 Street.

Arriving officers discovered a 21-year-old man suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim did not provide investigators with any information when questioned about the incident.

At 7:19 p.m., a 12-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his toe. Through the investigation, it was determined that both victims were injured in the same incident.

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting is being investigated by the Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or use the P3 Tips app.