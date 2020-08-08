Two people shot in Rock Island overnight

Police found two people at the home on 12th Avenue around 1:30 Saturday morning. They were taken to the hospital.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two people are recovering after Rock Island Police say someone shot them while on the front porch of their home.

Police say it happened around 1:30 Saturday morning on the 1200 block of 12th Avenue, a few blocks away from Whitewater Junction. Someone fired about five times at the house.

A 49-year-old man was shot in the leg. A 52-year-old woman was shot in the arm and stomach. They were both taken to Unity Point Hospital and are expected to be okay.