Two people shot in Rock Island overnight

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Two people are recovering after Rock Island Police say someone shot them while on the front porch of their home.
Police say it happened around 1:30 Saturday morning on the 1200 block of 12th Avenue, a few blocks away from Whitewater Junction. Someone fired about five times at the house.
A 49-year-old man was shot in the leg. A 52-year-old woman was shot in the arm and stomach. They were both taken to Unity Point Hospital and are expected to be okay.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.