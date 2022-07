The incident was on the city's west-side in the Longview neighborhood.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Rock Island.

Police said it happened around 11:15 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue.

Officers found a 33-year-old man shot.

He was taken to a hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

No word on a motive or potential suspects.