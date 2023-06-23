Rock Island seeking public input on improvements in downtown

The community meeting for the $7 million improvement project will be held on Tuesday, June 27.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island is inviting members of the public to give their feedback on proposed improvements for the city's downtown. The improvements are estimated to cost more than $7 million.

The community meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. It will be at the Holiday Inn at 226 17th St. in Ballroom 1, which is located on the second floor. Food and drink will be provided.

The city has partnered with the Rock Island Downtown Alliance to work on what the final projects will look like.

Design and engineering firms Streamline Architects and Veenstra & Kimm will present their "conceptual renderings, discuss renovation plans and answer questions during the public input meeting," according to the press release.

Renovation plans include reconstructing the pedestrian mall on 2nd Avenue, adding a gateway between the business district and Schwierbert Park, new areas for outdoor dining and adding a dog park on 21st Street.

Other additions include public art installations, landscaping, decorative lighting and more new features, according to the press release from the city.

The project will be funded through a grant from Illinois dedicated to rebuilding downtowns in the state, America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Downtown Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District funds and a tourism attractions grant from the state.

“This $7 million investment into downtown Rock Island will restore vibrancy and create a place that is inviting to businesses and residents alike,” City Manager Todd Thompson said. “We are eager to hear ideas and feedback from the public in order to achieve this goal.