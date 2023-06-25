x
Rock Island in need of help from public for water service line inventory

The city has partnered with Augustana College to help conduct the inventory.
Credit: City of Rock Island Government Facebook
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Water customers in the city of Rock Island are required to report the material of their water service line, according to the city's website

The city is partnering with Augustana College and will be taking inventory of materials used for water service lines in compliance with the Illinois Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act

"The purpose of the Act is to require the owners and operators of community water supplies to develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive water service line material inventory," according to the city's website. 

Per the first phase of the act, conducting the water service line material inventory is the current step the city is on. 

Once the material is determined, the public can report it to the city here

Citizens unsure of their water service line material can still fill out the form, add contact information and request help from a representative. 

How to determine what kind of water service line material you have

Credit: City of Rock Island Government Facebook
Detailed instructions can be found on the city's website.

