Rock Island road closure begins on Friday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A detour will be established for the Rock Island road closure at 15th Street between 5th and 7th Avenues beginning on Friday, June 9, according to a news release.

Travel delays can be expected in the area of construction, to allow for street milling and placement of asphalt surfacing. The project is planned to be completed by Wednesday, June 14, pending weather.