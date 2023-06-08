x
Rock Island road closure begins on Friday

A detour will be established for the Rock Island road closure at 15th Street between 5th and 7th Avenues beginning on Friday, June 9.
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A detour will be established for the Rock Island road closure at 15th Street between 5th and 7th Avenues beginning on Friday, June 9, according to a news release.

Travel delays can be expected in the area of construction, to allow for street milling and placement of asphalt surfacing. The project is planned to be completed by Wednesday, June 14, pending weather. 

The City of Rock Island urges drivers to follow all posted construction signs and to be watchful for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.  

