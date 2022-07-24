Rock Island Police: Man wanted after woman injured in stabbing

Investigators say they responded to the Maple Ridge Apartments in the 3700 block of 5th Street around 6:15 a.m. Sunday for a call of someone hurt.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are looking for a man they say is connected with a stabbing Sunday morning.

Police found a 29-year-old woman injured with multiple stab wounds, according to officers.

Authorities said Issac Brown 26, of Rock Island is wanted in connection with the incident. He was identified as the woman's boyfriend.

He was last seen wearing blue jogging pants without shoes or a shirt, officials said. Brown is 5-feet 9-inches and weighs 190 pounds. He is considered dangerous.