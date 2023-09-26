x
Beloved K-9 for Rock Island Police passes away, experienced complications after medical procedure

K-9 Sparky Jackson passed away on Friday, Sept. 22 after a medical procedure resulted in complications.
Credit: Rock Island Police Department

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A beloved Rock Island Police K-9 has passed away, according to a Facebook announcement from the department

K-9 Sparky Jackson passed away on Friday, Sept. 22 after a medical procedure resulted in complications. According to the post, his health declined significantly. 

Sparky was a four-year-old Belgian Malinois and had been with the department since March 2021. His handler was Officer Alex Bowman. According to the post, Sparky played a role in finding numerous controlled substances, firearms and suspects. He also participated in multiple search warrants.  

"He performed many K-9 demonstrations and was loved by all who watched him in action," the post reads. "Rest in peace Sparky, you will be profoundly missed."

