Beloved K-9 for Rock Island Police passes away, experienced complications after medical procedure

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A beloved Rock Island Police K-9 has passed away, according to a Facebook announcement from the department.

K-9 Sparky Jackson passed away on Friday, Sept. 22 after a medical procedure resulted in complications. According to the post, his health declined significantly.

Sparky was a four-year-old Belgian Malinois and had been with the department since March 2021. His handler was Officer Alex Bowman. According to the post, Sparky played a role in finding numerous controlled substances, firearms and suspects. He also participated in multiple search warrants.

"He performed many K-9 demonstrations and was loved by all who watched him in action," the post reads. "Rest in peace Sparky, you will be profoundly missed."