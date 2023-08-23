Police investigating shooting in Rock Island, 1 dead

Right before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, Rock Island Police responded to a call about a deceased person.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Right before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, Rock Island Police responded to a call about a deceased person, according to a press release from the department.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of 14th Avenue and found a 25-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

The incident is under investigation and no further information is available. The Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is looking into what occurred.

Anyone who might have information on the case is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500. Information can also be sent through the P3 Tips app.

News 8 will update this news story as more information is made available. Download our app and subscribe to our YouTube channel for updates.