Rock Island Police Department appoints Richard Landi as new chief

Richard Landi has served with the department for nearly 30 years and became interim chief back in November.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island Police Department announced Tuesday, April 26 that Interim Chief Richard Landi would be taking on the role of overseeing daily operations at the department permanently.

Landi, who was named interim chief back in November, has served with the department for the last 28 years. In the course of three decades, he rose through the ranks from patrol officer to sergeant, from lieutenant to deputy chief and - finally - from temporary chief to a permanent one, according to the department.

"Chief Landi is a strong leader and will do an excellent job as police chief," Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said in the announcement from the police department. "His decades of experience and expertise will serve the city well."

The new chief is a graduate of Black Hawk College and received certification through the University of Illinois Police Training Institute, the department said. Prior to his time with the Rock Island department, Landi was an auxiliary police officer for the Village of Milan and a jail administrator for the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.