Rock Island police arrest four people following chase

Police say that the pursuit began after a vehicle fled a traffic stop.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Four people are in custody following a police chase in Rock Island.

According to the Rock Island Police Department, officers attempted to pull over a white 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7.

Officers say the car was occupied by multiple armed suspects and the driver refused to stop. Police began to chase after the vehicle, with the chase ending on the northbound ramp of Rt. 92 and 18th Ave.

Four people were arrested in the incident, and three of them were juveniles. The suspects include a 17-year-old who drove the vehicle, a 17-year-old passenger, a 15-year-old passenger and 19-year-old Jamel E. Neal. Officers say they recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene.

All four suspects were charged with resisting/obstructing a peace officer. The vehicle's driver was also charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, criminal damage to state supported property and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. The juvenile passengers are also charged with aggravated resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

The Rock Island Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating the incident.

If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or by using the P3 Tips app.