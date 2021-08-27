The "QC Harm Reduction" organization is hosting a candlelight vigil outside its office in Rock Island on Sunday from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The "QC Harm Reduction" organization in Rock Island is hosting a candlelight vigil on Sunday night to remember people who have died because of an overdose.

The vigil begins at 7 p.m. outside the QC Harm Reduction group's office, at 1600 2nd Ave., in Rock Island. The building is located next to the YWCA building in downtown Rock Island, and is near City Hall.

Tuesday, August 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day. You can learn more about that specific day here.

In 2020 alone, more than 95,000 people died because of an overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is about a 30 percent increase from 2019, according to the CDC. You can read more from the CDC here.

At the vigil, families can add names to the wall inside the group's office, which lists the names of people who have died from an overdose.

The vigil will also feature speakers and time to learn about how the "QC Harm Reduction" group can help anyone suffering from addiction.

Laura Rodriguez is the program coordinator for the organization, and said she hopes Sunday night's vigil brings back joyful memories for families, while also helping educate the community about overdose and addiction.

"There's a lot of shame and stigma that happens in families when a person dies of an overdose, that we've heard all sorts of sad stories about, so primarily, let's grieve together as a community," said Rodriguez. "Let's honor our loved ones."

Parking is available on the street next to the building and in the downtown area. You can learn more about the event here.

Rodriguez said the community is invited to attend, to grieve and to learn.

The "QC Harm Reduction" group provides containers in the community to collect used sharps and needles. At its office, the organization also provides Naloxone, which helps reverse the effects of an overdose.