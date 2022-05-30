Reflect and remember: Rock Island Arsenal honors fallen veterans on Memorial Day

This year marked the first public Memorial Day ceremony at the Rock Island National Cemetery since 2019.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — While some may see Memorial Day as the unofficial start of summer, the true meaning of the holiday resonates deeper for those with ties to the military.

Community members gathered at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Monday morning to honor those who lost their lives serving our country.

There are more than 26,000 headstones at the national cemetery on the Rock Island Arsenal, representing more than 33,000 veterans and their family members, dating back as far as the Civil War.

"Memorial Day is the time that we remember and honor the service of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country of in service to our country," said Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan. "It's one of our solemn obligations that we do as a nation, as a community."

Mohan is the Commanding General of the Army Sustainment Command and the Senior Mission Commander of the Rock Island Arsenal.

"We want to continue to pass on our traditions and our solemn obligations to the next generation," he said.

The ceremony included musical performances and several military traditions such as the honor salute and echo honor salute, as well as the playing of taps.

Michael Sturch was this year's keynote speaker. He is the Department Commandant for the Department of Illinois Marine Corps League and the National Vice Commandant for the Central Division of the Marine Corps.

"For me personally, it's just to reflect and remember all of those that have went before me, all my brothers and sisters, even those I didn't know," he said.

He said it's important for community members, and especially kids, to learn about Memorial Day and attend services such as this one.

"We wouldn't have summer if it wasn't for my brothers and sisters that have gone before us. We wouldn't have the freedoms we have. We wouldn't be able to enjoy our barbecue, our time on the beach and the campers," Sturch said. "We owe them that. We owe them this day."