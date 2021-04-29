Rock Island NAACP President voices disapproval with Tatum shooting investigation results

"We need to dig deeper into the root causes of these unfortunate incidents."

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — In the time following the release of the video of the Deshawn Tatum shooting and the decisions to not charge the involved officers, the Rock Island County NAACP has voiced that they do not agree with the verdict.

In a video statement, RICO NAACP President Bonnie Ballard says that decision doesn't address fundamental issues within police operation.

"Maybe we need to reevaluate the policies and definitely the training," says Ballard. "Hopefully we can continue to collaborate and dialogue with law enforcement and the community as a whole."

Upon reviewing the video footage, it is Ballard's belief that the officers placed themselves in unnecessary danger by running up to the car Tatum was in and trying to remove him from it.

It is her suggestion that officers need more training for similar situations.