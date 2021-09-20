One person dead, another injured in Rock Island motorcycle crash

A Rock Island motorcycle crash took the life of one person and injured another.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — One person has died and another was injured in a motorcycle crash in a rural part of Illinois City, according to a statement from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the crash on Sunday, September 19th, near the 17100 block of 78th Avenue West in rural Illinois City.

The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the motorcycle was identified as 39-year-old Joseph Hazen. The Illinois City native died from his injuries.