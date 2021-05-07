Rock Island mom's resume post goes viral for realities of staying at home

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — When a Rock Island mom posted her resume on Facebook asking for open daycare positions, she didn't expect the overwhelming response that she got.
"I was surprised once I hit 15 likes," said Lily Lough "and I was like, 'oh my gosh! 15 people liked it.' and then I looked again and there were like 400 and I was like 'oh my gosh wow!'
Lough is a mom of two boys- 2 years old and 6 months old.
"I can change 2 diapers very quickly" said Lough with a laugh. "I have learned to decipher a language that other people don’t understand and it is unrecorded."
It's a unique skill set that most mom's can relate to.
"People think it’s not a job and it is! It totally deserves to go on your resume. You are working full time- double time on almost no sleep 90% of the time and you’re still managing to do it! It is a job and it’s the most demanding and rewarding job there is."
While searching for jobs outside the house, Lough realized she had a gap in her resume that really didn't need to be there. So, she filled it.
"So, I have it down as "Household Manager at "Mom Inc." in Rock Island from March 2019- when [my first son] was born to present."
The experience reads as: "While providing my services to two high maintenance small people I have mastered self control, the ability to work 24/7 and accomplish many goals through the day while only sleeping for 4-5 hours a night. This title comes with many duties such as budgeting and interpreting an unrecorded language. I am now an amazing multitasker who is very efficient at what I do. My patience has skyrocketed and my knowledge of tiny humans is constantly growing. I love to learn, teach and play. I can change a diaper on-handed in less than a minute on a baby alligator thrashing around like a hippo is about to come stomp him while remaining calm. I am trustworthy, generally punctual and I would like to say I bring a great sense of humor to the table. This is by far the most demanding job I have ever done but I very much enjoy."
Lough shared the post in a local Facebook group asking for open daycare positions so she could bring her two boys.
"I’m gonna be honest, I was in-between changing diapers and I wrote that post in maybe two and a half minutes and my thought process was “we’re getting out of this house.”
The post has garnered hundreds of likes and comments and even led to a couple of interviews, but there's one problem.
"So it seems like, from what I’ve noticed, a lot of daycares are paying you minimum wage and charging you roughly $200 per kid. We would go into debt if I got this job!"
It's a struggle that so many moms know all too well.
"So yeah, you can apply for assistance so you can work, but then you get the negative backlash of, "oh you're on assistance." But then if you don’t’ work then people are like “oh you’re so lucky you’re a stay-at-home mom” and I am lucky, BUT it doesn’t feel like I have a whole lot of other options. But I’m ready to get back out there and ready to do something different."