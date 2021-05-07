Rock Island mom's resume post goes viral for realities of staying at home

A Rock Island mom's resume post on Facebook goes viral for accurately describing what it takes to be a stay-at-home mom.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — When a Rock Island mom posted her resume on Facebook asking for open daycare positions, she didn't expect the overwhelming response that she got.

"I was surprised once I hit 15 likes," said Lily Lough "and I was like, 'oh my gosh! 15 people liked it.' and then I looked again and there were like 400 and I was like 'oh my gosh wow!'

Lough is a mom of two boys- 2 years old and 6 months old.

"I can change 2 diapers very quickly" said Lough with a laugh. "I have learned to decipher a language that other people don’t understand and it is unrecorded."

It's a unique skill set that most mom's can relate to.

"People think it’s not a job and it is! It totally deserves to go on your resume. You are working full time- double time on almost no sleep 90% of the time and you’re still managing to do it! It is a job and it’s the most demanding and rewarding job there is."

While searching for jobs outside the house, Lough realized she had a gap in her resume that really didn't need to be there. So, she filled it.

"So, I have it down as "Household Manager at "Mom Inc." in Rock Island from March 2019- when [my first son] was born to present."

The experience reads as: "While providing my services to two high maintenance small people I have mastered self control, the ability to work 24/7 and accomplish many goals through the day while only sleeping for 4-5 hours a night. This title comes with many duties such as budgeting and interpreting an unrecorded language. I am now an amazing multitasker who is very efficient at what I do. My patience has skyrocketed and my knowledge of tiny humans is constantly growing. I love to learn, teach and play. I can change a diaper on-handed in less than a minute on a baby alligator thrashing around like a hippo is about to come stomp him while remaining calm. I am trustworthy, generally punctual and I would like to say I bring a great sense of humor to the table. This is by far the most demanding job I have ever done but I very much enjoy."

Lough shared the post in a local Facebook group asking for open daycare positions so she could bring her two boys.

"I’m gonna be honest, I was in-between changing diapers and I wrote that post in maybe two and a half minutes and my thought process was “we’re getting out of this house.”

The post has garnered hundreds of likes and comments and even led to a couple of interviews, but there's one problem.

"So it seems like, from what I’ve noticed, a lot of daycares are paying you minimum wage and charging you roughly $200 per kid. We would go into debt if I got this job!"

It's a struggle that so many moms know all too well.