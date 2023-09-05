Rock Island-Milan superintendent gives update on school district

Lanty McGuire, the district's next interim superintendent, will step into the position on January 1.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — As students get back to class, officials with the Rock Island-Milan school district are looking ahead to what's next.

On Sept.5, interim superintendent Alan Boucher addressed members of the Rock Island Rotary Club and Rock Island Kiwanis Club at their meeting at the QC Botanical Center. Boucher stepped into the role in July.

"The district is very stable at the time. Our enrollment, stable, student achievement is stable," Boucher said.

Despite that stability, Boucher said that there is still work to be done.

"We're working on an equity audit. We want to find out where the gaps are for the way we deliver our instruction, and then that will be presented to the board in November, and we'll be able to address those gaps."

However, due to Illinois pension code, Boucher cannot serve in the interim position for more than 120 days.

"We can't accomplish a lot because of the short timeframe. However, we can get a lot of projects started, and then they can carry on with those next semester and beyond," Boucher said.

In August, the district announced that Lanty McGuire will take over as interim superintendent once Boucher's term expires, but the search for a permanent superintendent continues.

"As long as we're getting out children what they need, and taking care of them, that is our number one," Egan Colbrese, the district's superintendent of human resources, said.

McGuire will step into the interim superintendent role on Jan. 1. The district hopes to announce a permanent selection by the beginning of 2024.