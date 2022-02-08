x
Rock Island-Milan schools pause weekly SHIELD testing

The school district said they are pausing the free, voluntary saliva-based COVID-19 tests.
Credit: Adobe Stock
Empty school classroom

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Weekly saliva-based COVID-19 tests will not be used in Rock Island-Milan schools following an announcement from the district on Feb. 8.

The testing was free, voluntary and non-invasive done at schools for asymptomatic students and staff. Parents and guardians will no longer have to turn in opt-out forms which previously notified the school if they did not want their child to test.

As of Monday evening, Rock Island-Milan School District did not specify a reason for the pause, but said the SHIELD Illinois testing options might return at some point.

"The process may be re-instated in the future, however, at this time, the district is making the decision to postpone the testing," read part of the school district's official statement.

The school district said families in need of testing options can go to the Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 630 9th Street. PCR testing is available Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., through Apr. 28.

