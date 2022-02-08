Rock Island-Milan schools pause weekly SHIELD testing

The school district said they are pausing the free, voluntary saliva-based COVID-19 tests.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Weekly saliva-based COVID-19 tests will not be used in Rock Island-Milan schools following an announcement from the district on Feb. 8.

The testing was free, voluntary and non-invasive done at schools for asymptomatic students and staff. Parents and guardians will no longer have to turn in opt-out forms which previously notified the school if they did not want their child to test.

As of Monday evening, Rock Island-Milan School District did not specify a reason for the pause, but said the SHIELD Illinois testing options might return at some point.

"The process may be re-instated in the future, however, at this time, the district is making the decision to postpone the testing," read part of the school district's official statement.