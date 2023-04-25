Rock Island-Milan School District superintendent fired, will be given $350,000 payment

The school board agreed to pay superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence $350,000 for the breach of contract. His contract will end in June 3rd.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan School District has voted to fire its superintendent, Dr. Reginald Lawrence.

At an April 25 meeting, the board said it reached a mutual agreement with Lawrence on his resignation. His contract will end June 3rd.

The board added that because this was a breach of contract, the district will pay him $350,000.

The decision came just before the school board swore in three new members forming a new school board.

Several people spoke at the meeting in support of Lawrence and also expressed disappointment towards the board.

"Having a vote today to act on this is not fiscally responsible," one man said. "Buying out a contract, if that's the case -- allow this next board to come in and see how well they fit."

"The board appears to me, to be more concerned about personalities, animosity, disrespect, but forgot about why you are board members," one woman said. "You are to take care of our kids."

Based on public documents, there have been several performance evaluations of Dr. Lawrence at previous board meetings.

However, the board voted to make the 'minutes' (public transcripts) of several of these meetings confidential.

The board has not made any public statements on why Lawrence is fired.