Lawsuit filed against Rock Island-Milan School District after sexual assault claim

The lawsuit states the teen was sexually assaulted on school grounds last August, but that the district took no investigative or disciplinary action once informed.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A recent federal lawsuit has been filed against the Rock Island-Milan School District No. 41 for violating Title IX after failure to protect a student who is disabled. The lawsuit is being brought forward by the student through their parent since the student is still a minor.

On Aug. 8, 2022, a then-14-year-old student with autism — named G.C. in the lawsuit — was in gym class outside Rock Island High School. After an ankle injury left her unable to participate, G.C. "was left alone and unsupervised" when she was sexually assaulted by one or more high school students, according to the lawsuit.

The next day, the district "received credible reports" from G.C.'s parent, A.C., that the attack occurred during school hours and on school property. According to the lawsuit, the district "failed to conduct a reasonable investigation and failed to take remedial action to protect G.C.," violating rules and regulations set in place through Title IX.

Allegations in the suit also said the school failed to report the assault to the police, a violation of Title IX, and also failed to discipline the students accused of committing the assault.

News 8 received the following statement from Beth Marsoun, the communications director for the district.

"We are aware of the federal lawsuit filed against the Rock Island Milan School District. While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we want the RIMSD #41 community to know it is our mission to provide a safe and inclusive environment."

G.C. and A.C. are suing the district for mandatory annual sexual abuse training for staff and for thousands of dollars in damages.