Rock Island-Milan school district expands 'RockFi' going from 42 to 70 routers.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Rock Island-Milan school district expanded the number of RockFi hotspot routers in Rock Island from 42 to 70, to continue help students have reliable access to the internet.

In 2020, the Rock Island-Milan school district worked with Mediacom to provide students with free access to WiFi hotspots in public areas across Rock Island.

The district's IT Director Troy Bevans is the driving force behind RockFi., “We are grateful for this partnership with Mediacom. This allows us to expand and provide internet for students who might have otherwise not had access to reliable internet," said Bevans.

Students can find a map of all the the router locations across the community.

RockFi is available Monday-Sunday from 6 a.m. to midnight.