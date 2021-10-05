Meeting set up for Rock Island residents to talk potential sale of city's water system

The meeting was set up for residents to meet 3rd Ward Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, and get updates on city happenings.

A meeting for Rock Island residents living in the 3rd Ward was expected to touch on the potential sale of the city's water and sewer system.

According to an event listed on the city's calendar, the meeting was set up for residents to meet 3rd Ward Alderwoman Judith Gilbert, as well as get updates on happenings in the city.

This includes: the proposed water and sewer rate increases, the process for the ARP funds, the 2022 budget process, and the potential water and sewer system sale.

The meeting could be attended either in-person or online on Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m.

"A portion of the meeting will be devoted to residents having an opportunity to share their thoughts and concerns," read the event details.

Previously, opponents of the sale have voiced concerns that a sale would increase water bills and cut jobs.

"Profit-seeking investment helps drive bills higher, putting a corporation, between the people and a resource critical to life," said Brian McDaniel in a previous report. McDaniel is the director of governmental affairs with the Citizens Utility Board.

Mayor Mike Thoms previously told News 8 that he believed it was worth looking into.

"I think we owe it to the citizens to investigate what the details are with that," he said.

"I believe people who are on a public water system, both as taxpayers and water bill payers deserve an individual vote say before a structural change in their local government takes place," said State Senator John Connor in a previous report.

To take part in Tuesday night's meeting, you can go to 1212 5th Avenue in Rock Island or join the meeting online via Google Meet. Using either a smartphone or computer, click this link: https://meet.google.com/yzy-bhqy-cdt