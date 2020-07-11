Rock Island mayor-hopeful meets with voters at Saturday fundraiser

Thurgood Brooks, a Rock Island activist, announced he was running for mayor almost two months ago.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A Rock Island activist running for mayor met with voters Saturday morning at Igor's Bistro in Rock Island.

Thurgood Brooks is a Rock Island-native who announced his candidacy about two months ago. At his event this weekend, he accepted donations and signatures to help him get on the ballot officially.

Brooks works as a family advocate at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Rock Island and is the founder of The Resolution.

"As someone who's looking to be their next mayor, it's important for me to learn what's going on from other people's perspectives," he says. "I know what our concerns from my team and myself and we have our platform. But we want to learn and grow from those that we live among and that I'll be representing. because ultimately, I don't want to speak on behalf of rock island and rock islanders. I want to collaborate with them so we can be the best that we can be."

Brooks says he's narrowing in on the number of signatures he needs to get on the April ballot. If that happens, he's set to run against current mayor Mike Thoms.

"Ultimately it comes down to the fact I'll be the best person for the job," he says. "I'm someone that's results-oriented, someone that loves Rock Island. I'm intentional and I provide strategy and follow through. Rock Island deserves someone's who energetic, passionate, and is going to follow through with what we need, what someone says they're gonna do. And that's who I am."