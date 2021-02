The blaze reportedly began around 5am.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill — The Rock Island Fire Department and crews from the Arsenal responded to an early morning house fire on February 7.

The blaze is thought to have begun around 5am, and by mid-morning, crews were still battling rolling smoke and smaller flames.

At one point the back of the house had been completely engulfed, and by mid-morning that part of the structure appeared to have been gutted.